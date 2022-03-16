The Bachelorette Returns This Summer With A New Twist

Photo: Craig Sjodin via Getty Images/ABC via Getty Images

Spoilers ahead for the finale of The Bachelor.

There will be not one but two Bachelorettes searching for love this summer. ABC announced that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would become The Bachelorette for the upcoming 19th season. Both women experienced similar heartbreak when Bachelor Clayton Echard said he was in love with both of them and admitted to sleeping with both in the fantasy suites. According to a press release, Windey and Recchia will “stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love,” however specifics for the season have not been released. In previous seasons, there have been only two times where two women competed for love as the Bachelorette, both intentionally and unintentionally. In season 11 of The Bachelorette, the contestants voted between two women, Britt Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe, on who would become the season’s star (the latter won). Season 16’s Clare Crawley began as the season’s star but quickly fell in love, leaving Tayshia Adams to swoop in and become the Bachelorette. Jesse Palmer will return as the host for the two-for-one The Bachelorette, and the new season will premiere on July 11.

👇🌹 SPOILER ALERT 🌹👇#TheBachelorette is BACK like we've never seen it before! See you on July 11, Bachelor Nation! 💍 pic.twitter.com/5fFqz6vqbg — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) March 16, 2022