Even though Bennifer is still going strong, we can reminisce on Ben Affleck’s last relationship with a catchy couple name, Benana. In the trailer for the upcoming film, Deep Water, Ana De Armas breathes into Ben Affleck’s mouth and asks him intimate questions like, “Do you love me?” and “You’re not bored?” Words of affirmation are definitely her love language. And honestly, probably also physical touch, because this is an Adrian Lyne erotic thriller after all.

The Dunkin’ Donuts ex-lovers no longer have to avoid each other in the cinemas. The movie will premiere on Hulu on March 18, as it was previously removed from Disney’s theatrical line-up. According to Deadline, the 20th Century Studios–New Regency erotic thriller Deep Water, directed by Adrian Lyne, was pulled from the Disney release schedule and given a new home with Hulu and Amazon. The streamers will be sharing the film’s distribution; Hulu is distributing domestically in the United States, while Amazon is distributing internationally. The original theatrical release date for the film was January 14. The former couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, “whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead.” This is Lyne’s first directorial return since 2002’s Unfaithful starring Diane Lane and Richard Gere. While waiting for the premiere, grab a cup of coffee and walk around the neighborhood.