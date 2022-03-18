8 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Read by: the author

Length: 12 hours, 32 minutes

Speed I listened: 2.1x

Harvey Fierstein’s gravelly voice is so distinct that I didn’t need to listen to this memoir in order to hear it in my head. But I also can’t imagine consuming it any other way. There is so much interesting stuff in here about Torch Song Trilogy, Hairspray, and Kinky Boots, but I especially enjoyed the anecdotes about his lesser-known work. Somehow they’re even more vivid when Fierstein reads them out loud. Like his 1974 play, Freaky Pussy, which had the logline “A straight couple leases a subway bathroom with plans of turning it into the new hot underground restaurant.” How about a revival of that?! Another highlight is Fierstein’s recitation of an old Yiddish quote that Estelle Getty taught him: “Charming pig, may he grow like an onion with his head underground!” I have no idea what that means, but I listened to it more than four times.