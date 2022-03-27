Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Served an Electric-Green Oscars Opening

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé was (tennis) balling out of control for the opening performance of the 94th Academy Awards. Performing her song “Be Alive” from King Richard, nominated for Best Original Song, Yoncé really left it all on the court. She and the backup dancers and band were all clad in tennis ball yellow (or maybe chroma key green, in a nod to how most movies are made today) and Venus beads. Blue Ivy included! Knowles stood apart with a tennis-bracelet garter belt and earrings the size of tennis balls.

Beyoncé was a hard “maybe” for most of the planning stages of this year’s Oscars, but the piece came together with the expected polish and unified vibes of an Ivy Park production. The performance took place at a Compton tennis court, echoing (1) the movie and (2) Chloe x Halle. “Be Alive” was co-written by Dixson and is nominated along songs from No Time to Die, Encanto, Belfast, and Four Good Days.