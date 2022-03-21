The Academy Reportedly Wants Beyoncé to Perform at the Oscars

After a few weeks of seemingly random celebrity presenters announced for this year’s Academy Awards, there may finally be an announcement worth getting excited about. Variety reports that the Academy is trying to land a performance from Beyoncé to open the show. Allegedly, the performance would take place at tennis courts in Compton, California, to celebrate where Venus and Serena Williams got their start. She’s nominated for Best Original Song for “Be Alive” from King Richard, alongside DIXSON. While this is her first Oscar nomination, and if the rumors are true, it wouldn’t be her first Oscars performance. Beyoncé’s performed three Best Original Song nominees (“Look to Your Path”, “Learn to be Lonely”, “Believe”) at the 2005 awards show, a melody alongside her Dreamgirls co-stars Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith Robinson in 2007 (“Love You I Do,” “Listen,” “Patience”), and lastly in 2009 alongside performers like Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Hudgens to celebrate musicals. Beyoncé has a history of being secretive with her music; she surprised dropped her self-titled album without warning in 2013 and started a trend of surprise releases for several years.