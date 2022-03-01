Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk united the nation in solidarity last summer when he suffered a “small heart attack” while filming an episode of Better Call Saul, confirming in the process that he’s pretty much the human equivalent of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Oh, we’re sorry, does he not represent a masterpiece of human creative genius to you?) Odenkirk has since been open and in good spirits about his recovery process, but in a new Howard Stern Show interview on February 28, he revealed that he was a lot closer to meeting the reaper than previously disclosed and credited the quickness of an on-set Better Call Saul crew member for performing CPR that “saved my life.” A defibrillator also had to be used on Odenkirk three times by the show’s health officer because, of course, triples makes it safe and triples is best. “Which is actually a lot, Howard,” he explained. “When the defibrillator doesn’t work once, that’s not good. When it doesn’t work the second time, that is kind of like — forget it. But then they jacked it up a third time, and it got me back to a rhythm.” It worked well for the Barracuda, Roadrunner, and Nova, so why not him?