17 New Page-to-Screen Adaptations to Add to Your 2022 Reading List

The new year is the perfect time to update your reading list, and 2022 is off to a strong start with a number of page-to-screen adaptations debuting. This upcoming plethora of films and TV shows to enjoy ranges from a scandalous miniseries (Inventing Anna) to a poetic Regency romance (Bridgerton season 2) to an action-packed crime thriller (Reacher). All with textual roots in biblical retellings, graphic novels, memoirs, and even a New York Magazine article, these 17 soon-to-be-released titles are well worth a read before you see them on your screen in early 2022.

Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, by Jeff Pearlman $13 $13 Photo: Publisher This ten-part HBO series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book is a detailed account and an all-access courtside seat to the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers during an era that forever changed the NBA and America’s sports entertainment. A sporting dynasty, in the height of their success known by the moniker Showtime Lakers, the team was revered and unstoppable, with unprecedented success: winning five NBA championships within a decade. Pearlman pulls back the curtain on the success of key players and coaches — Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Riley — to reveal personal stories, intense rivalries, and an era-defining decade on the court. Winning Time, starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and Solomon Hughes, premieres March 6 on HBO. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

Redeeming Love, by Francine Rivers $11 $16 now 31% off $11 Photo: Publisher This historical romance novel takes place in 1850s Gold Country California and follows Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child and knows nothing but this torturous existence. Angel meets Michael, a man who seeks out her heart and obeys God’s wish to marry her. She warms to Michael but remains skeptical about his pursuit of affection. Rivers’s book is a retelling of the Bible’s Gomer and Hosea story, dealing with the central notion that God’s love can redeem wrongdoings. (Hence the title.) Redeeming Love, starring Abigail Cowen, Nina Dobrev, and Tom Lewis, is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

Munich, by Robert Harris $11 $28 now 61% off $11 Photo: Publisher Harris’s Munich sees Neville Chamberlain desperate to preserve peace as he negotiates the ill-fated 1938 Munich agreement with Adolf Hitler, who is ready for war. This WW2-era spy thriller is fact-based historical fiction told through the eyes of two civil servants: one German and one English. These two young men were friends at Oxford University but now find themselves on opposite sides. Witnessing the dawning of Europe’s darkest hour as it unfolds, the novel’s tense dramatization is carefully balanced on the precipice of war. Munich — The Edge of War, starring George MacKay, Jeremy Irons, and Jannis Niewöhner, is streaming on Netflix. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

The Moon and the Sun, by Vonda N. McIntyre $36 $36 Photo: Publisher Interweaving science fiction and historical romance, The Moon and the Sun is set in 17th-century France under Louis XIV’s rule of glory, wealth, and fortune that knows no bounds. He tasks a philosopher with seeking immortality in the form of endangered, mythical sea monsters, the flesh of which will supposedly imbue the consumer with eternal life. Marie-Josèphe, a low-ranking member of Louis’s court, is happy to assist her philosopher brother; she sketches the creatures and discovers they are not monsters but mermaids. She must now convince the court of her discovery, that is if anyone will listen. The King’s Daughter, starring Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, and Benjamin Walker, is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. $36 at Amazon Buy $36 at Amazon Buy

Cyrano de Bergerac, by Edmond Rostand $13 $13 Photo: Publisher Cyrano is an adaptation of the 2018 theater show, itself based on Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play, Cyrano de Bergerac. The eponymous protagonist is infatuated with Roxane, the most beautiful woman in Paris, who is in love with another man, Christian de Neuvillette. Love feels out of reach for Cyrano, who believes his appearance and class ranking will make his destiny a lonely one. However, he realizes he can use his poetic penmanship on Christian’s behalf to write declarations of love to Roxane, allowing her to fall in love with his words with no preconceptions. Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn, is in theaters now. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

Killing Floor, by Lee Child $7 $10 now 30% off $7 Photo: Publisher Child’s Jack Reacher series, comprising 27 novels, has already been the basis of two film adaptations: Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, both starring Tom Cruise. Now the first of Child’s Reacher novels, his 1997 award-winning debut, Killing Floor, will be the basis of a Prime Video original show. Reacher, an ex-military policeman, is an enigma drifting through life, cities, and worlds. It is when he passes through Margrave in Georgia that the jaws of fate catch up with him; he’s arrested for a murder he didn’t commit and thrown into a criminal underworld. Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, and Kristin Kreuk, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. $7 at Amazon Buy $7 at Amazon Buy

The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents, by Terry Pratchett $11 $12 now 8% off $11 Photo: Publisher This adaptation marks the 20th-anniversary release of Pratchett’s children’s fantasy novel, in which the titular and sentient ginger cat is a scam artist. Maurice gathers a gang of talking rats and, inspired by the legend of the Pied Piper, hatches a streetwise con to make money. Arriving at the town of Bad Blintz, they meet the mayor’s daughter, Malicia, and a bunch of ratcatchers who threaten to destroy their entire plan. With a whole host of riveting characters, a moral conundrum of ethics is at the heart of Pratchett’s playful story. The Amazing Maurice, starring Emilia Clarke, Himesh Patel, and Gemma Arterton, is in theaters soon. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, by Paul Gallico $13 $13 Photo: Publisher Mrs. Harris is a salt-of-the-earth Londoner, a working-class widow who is a house cleaner for the homes of the upper-class. While tidying Lady Dant’s wardrobe, she comes across a stunning Dior gown and is awestruck by its beauty. She sweeps her modest ambition to the side and begins saving to travel to the House of Dior in Paris in search of another haute couture dress. Lesley Manville is at the helm as the indomitable Mrs. Harris, and if her exemplary performance and knowledge of textiles in ​​Phantom Thread is anything to go by, she’s perfect for this role. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, starring Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, and Jason Isaacs, has been delayed to July 15. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

The Unbreakable Boy, by Scott Lerette with Susy Flory $16 $17 now 6% off $16 Photo: Publisher This tender story of Scott and Austin, father and son, is as inspiring as it is tearjerking. The Unbreakable Boy is Scott’s written ode to his son, an 18-year-old who is living with the challenges of osteogenesis imperfecta, commonly known as brittle bone disease, and autism. Embracing both the tragedies and triumphs of life, this saga of family, faith, and fortitude unfolds with searing sincerity. However, Austin’s resilient spirit underscores any and all of the overwhelming ordeals this family endures, especially for his father, whose struggle with addiction is debilitating. The Unbreakable Boy, starring Jacob Laval, Zachary Levi, and Meghann Fahy, is in theaters March 18. $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

Pachinko, by Min Jin Lee $12 $12 Photo: Publisher Directed and produced by Kogonada and Justin Chon, based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is an upcoming series that follows a​​ Korean immigrant family over four generations throughout 20th- century Japan. This expansive but intimate saga journeys between Korea, Japan, and America (also told across three languages) against the backdrop of Japan’s annexation of Korea, as a Korean family is exiled from their home amid political warfare. The eight-episode show, if true to the novel, will chart from 1910 to 1989 and revolve around Sunja, whose unplanned pregnancy threatens to spoil her proud family’s reputation. Pachinko, starring Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Minho, and Jin Ha, premieres on Apple TV+ March 25. $12 at Amazon Buy $12 at Amazon Buy

The Bad Guys, by Aaron Blabey $5 $6 now 17% off $5 Photo: Publisher This crime-comedy Scholastic book series centers on a gang of notorious criminals who are renowned for their legendary heists in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula have the desire to be reformed villains and put their lives of crime behind them to avoid jail time. However, they may have bitten off more than they can chew when it comes to being agents of good who restore peace; a new villain has arrived, and the gang’s commitment to behaving like model civilians is waning. The Bad Guys, starring Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, and Anthony Ramos, is in theaters April 22. $5 at Amazon Buy $5 at Amazon Buy

Heartstopper, by Alice Oseman $18 $18 Photo: Publisher The internet’s beloved queer Tumblr-originated webcomic Heartstopper charts the friendship (and maybe more?) of two British teens, Nick (an openly gay chronic overthinker) and Charlie (a soft-hearted rugby player). Oseman writes and illustrates the ongoing graphic novel on which the new Netflix series will be based. Heartwarmingly sweet, this story of friendship, trust, and coming out is delightfully penned. The show has been brilliantly cast with a whole host of young and exciting actors who resemble Oseman’s illustrations perfectly. Heartstopper, starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, and Yasmin Finney, premieres on Netflix this spring. $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Amazon Buy

Bonus

New York Magazine’s “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People,” by Jessica Pressler

From the very beginning, the jaw-dropping true story of Anna Delvey was destined for cinematic adaptation. The Netflix series Inventing Anna is based upon the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, who is a producer on the new Netflix show. Told through the perspective of an investigative journalist (a character based on Pressler), the show unpacks how Delvey tricked every New York socialite she came into contact with for money, power, and Instagram followers. Inventing Anna is a highly addictive retelling of Delvey’s daring antics and the fallout of her stolen life.

Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, and Alexis Floyd, is streaming on Netflix.