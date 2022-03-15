Does Brian Cox Look Like He’s in Oklahoma!?

Put Brian Cox in Euphoria and Nate Jacobs is done for. Unless, of course, you cast the actor who played Succession’s biggest and baddest media tycoon as Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), who became Euphoria season two’s anti-hero simping for Nate. Jimmy Kimmel’s writers’ room pulled through Monday by putting Cox in a sweet little blue-checkered top like the one Cassie wore in her Oklahoma!-set bathroom breakdown with Maddy, Kat, and Rue. Cox mirrors Sweeney’s dialogue almost word for word before chomping down on an apple with chaos eyes in a clip that makes Rooney Mara’s pie-eating scene in A Ghost Story look like a fun Tuesday afternoon. “Don’t fuck with me, Maddy,” Cox says into the mirror. “I’m one crazy-ass bitch.” If Cox was actually in Euphoria, the glorious fight sequence between Maddy and Cassie in the season finale might have been far, far more intense. The Oklahoma! scene was inspired, but what about a world where Brian Cox — bathed in golden light — tells Nate Jacobs, “You can control what I wear, what I eat …”?

