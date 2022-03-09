Corgis Replace Sex in the Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer

Is this capital-R rake ready to flourish and find a suitable wife? No, seriously, please tell Lady Whistledown if you think so, because she can’t stop writing about Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) now that he finally wants to settle down at the ripe age of 30. Or … maybe he doesn’t. Such sexy contradictions curtsy us into Bridgerton’s season-two trailer, which sees the arrival of sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma (Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, respectively) from India for social season. The ensuing entanglement would even give Mr. Darcy’s hand flex some pause: Anthony likes Edwina, but for — pardon the Bachelor term — the wrong reasons, which Kate sees through immediately. “He seeks a wife only to fulfill his duty and doesn’t believe in the true love you deserve,” she warns her younger sister. Too bad Kate starts lusting after the Viscount too, even against the barks of her corgi. The second season of Bridgerton premieres March 25.

