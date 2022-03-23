Britney Spears Doesn’t Know Who These Men Are

Who? Photo: Gotham/GC Images; James Devaney/GC Images

Today in you better werk, bitch: Pop icon and future Nobel Prize winner Britney Spears let the world know what we didn’t know we needed to know. She doesn’t know who Pete Davidson (owner of a ferry) or Scott Disick (owner of apparels) is. In a repost of the Instagram story Davidson posted on Disick’s account — captioned “Boyz night was wild,” which, okay! — Spears said: “Sorry had to repost this. no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!” Honestly, same. And also honestly, good! Let’s maybe not tell her. She doesn’t deserve that. But if she did wanna know, The Kardashians is on Hulu on April 14 and, somehow, both these men are topics.

Obsessed with Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is. She really has found peace. pic.twitter.com/3hy9TKBZ4M — 𝔖𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔳𝔦𝔯𝔞 (@ShelbyLano) March 23, 2022