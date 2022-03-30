Bruce Willis ‘Is Stepping Away’ From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Bruce Willis will be “stepping away” from his decades-long acting career following an aphasia diagnosis, according to an announcement from his family. On Wednesday, Rumer Willis posted a photo of her father to Instagram with a caption explaining that he “has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” Aphasia is a condition that affects the centers of the brain that govern language comprehension, generally affecting speech and often communication through reading and writing.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continues. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.” The message is signed by his current wife, Emma Heming, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn. IMDb lists a number of Willis projects in postproduction as well as an action movie called Fortress 3 in preproduction.