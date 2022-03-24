Cardi B and Offset Dive Into the ‘Baby Shark’ Cinematic Universe

Cardi B and Offset. Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Rappers Cardi B and Offset and their 3-year-old daughter Kulture are keeping it G-rated for their appearance in “The Seaweed Sway,” a special episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! airing April 15. Their alter egos Sharki B, Offshark, and Kulture Shark will join Kimiko Glenn’s Baby Shark onstage to perform a hit dance in Carnivore Cove — which is a very real place in the Baby Shark universe and not a gay bar in the LES. Sharki B, the biggest musician in the Baby Shark canon, takes notes from the “WAP” rapper’s multi-hyphenate stardom. Sharki is described as a “seven-seas flashy, awe-inspiring and ruthlessly fun” character who is “always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” Offset will play Offshark, “a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan.” Kulture will attend Sharki’s concert with her dad. Wow, her influence.

After the original “Baby Shark” song became the first YouTube video to hit 10 billion views, producers have been aggressively expanding the reach of the Baby Shark cinematic universe. As if Nickelodeon tapping two A-listers to guest-star in a preschool series wasn’t enough, Paramount+ plans to release a Baby Shark feature film in 2023. This is Kulture’s world. We’re just living in it.