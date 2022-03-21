Crazy Rich Asians 2 Replaces Writers After Pay Controversy

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

After a controversy over the pay discrepancy between Crazy Rich Asians’ original two screenwriters, Warner Bros. and Color Force have decided to go in a different direction for Crazy Rich Asians 2. According to Deadline, writer-director Amy Wang is set to write the sequel, replacing the first film’s writers, Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. Wang previously wrote for Netflix’s Brothers Sun and her short film Unnatural, for which she won a Cannes Lion award in 2018. She has also directed episodes of Starz’s Blindspotting. In late 2019, Lim left negotiations for the sequel after allegedly finding out she was being paid ten times less than her co-writer, Chiarelli. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu responded to the news in support of Lim’s decision to leave. Lim went on to co-write Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. While the sequel’s details remain under wraps, the first film is based on the book trilogy of the same name, by Kevin Kwan. The other two books in the series, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, continue lead characters Rachel and Nick’s love story as they navigate their relationship and wealth in New York City and Singapore. Chu returns to direct the sequel, while a third Crazy Rich film is in development.