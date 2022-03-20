Daddy Yankee Is Retiring From Music

Photo: Gladys Vega/Getty Images for Discover Puerto Rico

Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because “Despacito” is still being played in every mall ever. Daddy Yankee has decided to bow out from music with one last album, Legendaddy. “Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” the 45-year-old Mr. Daddy said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.” Daddy Yankee is often credited with bringing reggaeton to the norteamericano mainstream, first with “Gasolina” and then with hit-to-end-all-hits “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber. His farewell tour, La Última Vuelta World Tour, begins August 10 in Portland, Oregon.