Karma is real, and no, we’re not talking about the Taylor Swift album fan theory. Tom Bergeron, former host of Hollywood Squares, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Dancing With the Stars, gets the last laugh as his former boss was eliminated from the competition. When a fan asked his thoughts on the firing of DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares, Tom Bergeron replied, “Karma’s a bitch,” with a winking emoji. Back in 2020, Bergeron found out, alongside everyone else, that he’d no longer be returning to host Dancing With the Stars. His co-host, Erin Andrews, was also asked not to return, as the reality competition series was headed in a “new creative direction.” Bergeron hosted DWTS since its inception in 2005 for 15 years before his unexpected departure. The series is now hosted by America’s Next Top Model’s Tyra Banks, who admits that she’s not a perfect host despite being a significant part of the show’s revamping. While Dancing With the Stars has not officially been renewed for a 31st season, it’s expected to return this fall.