Ask Daniel Radcliffe About Playing Harry Potter Again in a Couple Decades

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The Boy Who Lived has become the man who moved on. Daniel Radcliffe told the New York Times that he doesn’t want to reprise his role as Harry Potter — at least not for a couple more decades. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life,” he said. “I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.” He was responding to director Chris Columbus’s statement about wanting Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to star in a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie adaptation. But hold on a second… if Radcliffe is over the Wizarding World, how come he showed up for that Harry Potter reunion? According to Radcliffe, he was able to participate precisely because the franchise is not a part of his daily life anymore. These days, Radcliffe is busy promoting his upcoming movie The Lost City. His co-star Channing Tatum is currently working on Magic Mike 3, a stripper movie that Tatum told the Times will be a “bonkers” reverse-role Pretty Woman story that involves a lot of dancing. Perhaps Radcliffe will be able to offer him some advice on playing a magical man. At the very least, he certainly has some experience getting naked in London.