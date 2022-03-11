Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds May Reunite for Deadpool 3

Funny Deadpool sequel confirmed. Illustration: 20th Century Fox

Update, Friday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m.: Deadpool 3 will reunite some new and old faces with star Ryan Reynolds. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Levy may become the director of the third installment of the Deadpool series; he worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently writing the script. Previously, Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin were announced to write the draft in 2020. Deadpool 3 is the first film in the franchise to work directly with Marvel Studios and Team Deadpool together after the Disney-Fox merger in 2017. The release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Original Story Follows.

Deadpool 3 is going to have a heavy Bob’s Burgers influence. According to Deadline, the Deadpool sequel is moving forward and now has a writing team attached. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, who serve as writers and executive producers on Bob’s Burgers, have signed on to pen the script for the movie, which will feature the return of Ryan Reynolds as the titular character. According to Deadline’s report, Reynolds met with multiple writers over the past month and ultimately chose the Molyneux sisters because he considered their planned direction for the sequel “the perfect fit for what they wanted.”

Not much else has been revealed about what direction the movie will take just yet, but it will likely be rated R like the first two films. It will also mark the first Deadpool film since the Disney-Fox merger and was previously confirmed by Reynolds in December 2019. “We’re working on it right now, the whole team,” he said at the time. “We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden.” Two other people who are in the big leagues now too? The Molyneux sisters.

