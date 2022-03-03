Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for A+E

Desus & Mero returns to Showtime on March 10 with a few behind-the-scenes changes to the production. Instead of episodes twice a week like previous seasons, the duo will be releasing only one episode weekly. The Bodega Boys have added their first official showrunner J.D. Amato, who was the executive producer of The Chris Gethard Show and a senior field producer of The Problem with Jon Stewart. According to Deadline, Desus and Mero want to “get back to basics” focus on one weekly episode and as the season progresses, the show will include more digital content and field pieces. Per Variety, upcoming guest appearances include Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Pusha T, and Damson Idris. The series premieres, with their first guest Denzel Washington, on Thursday, March 10 at 11 PM, so you don’t have to avoid any bookings ‘til the next night.

Cheers to Season 4. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/V94oyTf5HB — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) March 3, 2022