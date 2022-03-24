DeuxMoi to Spin Celebrity Gossip Into Debut Novel

Photo: DuexMoi./Twitter

The book’s logline is simple: “Anon Pls. is for those looking for a fun escape and anyone who wonders, ‘What’s it really like to be DeuxMoi?’” This is a question that has never once crossed my mind, but it is the question that drives gossip account DeuxMoi’s new novel, slated to be released by HarperCollins on November 8. Instead of following in Kim Kardashian’s pedicured footsteps by publishing page after page of Instagram fodder, DeuxMoi will channel The Devil Wears Prada for a fictionalized look at the (still mysterious) account creator’s life. DeuxMoi is an Instagram personality known for chronicling which celebrities dined at Carbone this week and claims about Leonardo DiCaprio’s sex life, but she will now examine her own life through the lens of Cricket Lopez, a stylist’s assistant who gets drunk and opens a gossip account on Instagram. DeuxMoi even gives herself an internet love interest that she meets through the account, which may confirm that straight men do indeed read DeuxMoi. The book is still coverless for now, but brands like Target and Barnes & Noble already have the book available for preorder on their websites. Anon Pls. could be construed as a piece of autofiction, but the ties between Lopez and the DeuxMoi admin’s real life are just like every single DeuxMoi post: unverified.