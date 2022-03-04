Photo: Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Whatever happened to putting your money where your mouse mouth is? According to Indiewire, The Walt Disney Company — which recently issued a statement affirming its support for the LGBTQ+ community — will continue donating to backers of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. As the company behind Beauty and the Beast’s “exclusively gay moment” sees it, money isn’t necessarily the most important tool. “The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” Disney said in a statement to Good Morning America.

The Orlando Sentinel previously reported that Disney has funded every politician who sponsored or co-sponsored the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would restrict what schools can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill states that discussions of such topics “may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3” or, more vaguely, in “a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Parents would also be able to sue schools and teachers for having such conversations. Officially known as the House Bill 1557, the legislation was passed by Florida’s House of Representatives on February 24. If signed into law by the state’s Republican-held Senate, it will go into effect on July 1.

While Disney CEO Bob Chapek has yet to make a public statement regarding the bill or Disney’s donations, he has reportedly asked to meet with the company’s LGBTQ+ community leaders to discuss ways to offer support. Per IndieWire, Disney will hold a March 22 conversation dedicated to “issues of concern to our LGBTQ+ colleagues,” and Chapek is scheduled participate in an April 13 company-wide summit about “progress on and plans for improving diversity, equity and inclusion at Disney.”