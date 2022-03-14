Dolly Parton ‘Respectfully’ Rebuffs Rock Hall of Fame Nomination

Illustration: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

We’re going to need 9 to 5 hours to process this. Dolly Parton has removed herself from the slate of 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, citing her belief that she isn’t qualified to contend for such an honor. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton wrote in a social-media statement. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again, if I’m ever worthy.” She reiterated, however, how thankful she felt “for the compliment” of a nomination, which has now “inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock and roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!” Parton had previously told Billboard she was “absolutely floored” to receive Hall recognition, as she “never thought of myself as being rock and roll in any sense of the word … I don’t know how they judge that.”

2022 served as Parton’s first nomination year for the Rock Hall, where she was celebrated among other more mainstream genre acts such as Duran Duran, Rage Against the Machine, and New York Dolls. As of publishing time, she was one of five nominees to qualify for a “fan vote” ballot. While it’s become common for certain performers and bands to snub the Rock Hall the day of the ceremony, Parton’s self-elimination in the shortlist stage is the first of its kind. Vulture has reached out to the Rock Hall for comment.