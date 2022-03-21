Dolly Parton’s rock-and-roll ties may be up in the air, but you’d best not forget that she has always been a movie star. The singer-songwriter is next returning to the silver screen for Run, Rose, Run, an adaptation of the book she co-wrote with James Patterson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That’s right: She’s a writer writer, too! Parton is also producing (add that one to the résumé as well) alongside Patterson and Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s company, which is overseeing the adaptation. The best-selling novel, released earlier this month, follows an aspiring Nashville songwriter with a secret. Along with the book, Parton released a companion album and a “bookcast” with Patterson on Spotify. If you can EGOT for a single project, she’s sure trying. Next up: Broadway?