Elliot Page’s Umbrella Academy Character to Come Out as Trans in Season 3

Elliot Page’s Umbrella Academy character will come out as transgender in the upcoming third season of the Netflix series. “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” Page wrote on Twitter, along with a first-look photo of Viktor. Netflix then quote-tweeted his post, writing, “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.” The Umbrella Academy Twitter also replied, “WE LOVE YOU VIKTOR,” with two violin emojis for good measure (Viktor is a violinist.) Justin H. Min, who plays Viktor’s adoptive brother Ben Hargreeves on Umbrella Academy, also quote-tweeted Page, writing, “ben would be proud.” Based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way, Umbrella Academy also stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher. The third season of the series will premiere on June 22.

