The Flash’s Ezra Miller Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Hawaii Bar

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ezra Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. The actor, 29, reportedly took a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke at a bar in Hilo late Sunday. They also tried to attack a 32-year-old man playing darts, per a tweet and post by the Hawaii Police Department. Miller, described in the report as “visiting from Vermont,” posted $500 in bail and was released. The news comes as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third movie in the Harry Potter spinoff series featuring Miller, is set to hit theaters next month. Miller plays the Flash in DC superhero movies — a role they were recognized for at the Oscars the same night as their arrest with “The Flash Enters the Speed Force” from Zack Snyder’s Justice League voted the No. 1 most “cheer-worthy” moment by fans. Miller is set to star in a stand-alone film, The Flash, which has already been shot and is out in 2023. The arrest is not Miller’s first recorded aggressive moment at a bar. In April 2020, video surfaced of the actor appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Iceland.