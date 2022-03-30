Yellowjackets Star Ella Purnell Joins Walton Goggins on Amazon’s Fallout TV Show

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for InStyle

Ella Purnell’s time on Yellowjackets may be over, but she’s ready to set the world on fire in a new series for Amazon. Purnell joins Walton Goggins as the stars of a new show based on the long-running Fallout video game franchise. Set in a dieselpunk post-nuclear wasteland, the Fallout games explore issues of morality, strategy, and how much Mad Max can inspire a work before you have to give out an associate producer credit. Various Fallout games have taken place in the irradiated ruins of California, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Las Vegas, and Boston.

Sources tell Variety that Purnell will be playing an “upbeat and uncannily direct” woman, with all-American gumption and a dangerous twinkle in her eye. That describes almost every female NPC in the games, so it doesn’t really narrow down what part of the Wasteland is getting explored in the series According to Deadline, Goggins is playing a ghoul — humans whose flesh has melted off due to nuclear radiation. But an upside? They’re essentially immortal. Production on Fallout is scheduled to begin later this year.