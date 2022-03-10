Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

After going through a divorce, a cancer battle, and new relationships on screen, the Flip or Flop duo Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are ending their show after ten seasons. El Moussa and Haack announced the finality of their decade-long run, just one week before airing their now-series finale. “I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later,” said Haack on her Instagram about the finale. The hosts originally began the series as a married couple but separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce a year later. After her break-up with El Moussa, Haack married For the Love of Cars star Ant Anstead in 2018 but divorced after two years. She now stars in Christina on the Coast, where she renovates homes, including her own.

On the end of Flip or Flop, El Moussa shared to Instagram, “You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between.” The HGTV star battled cancer during the start of the series after a viewer noticed a lump in his throat and contacted producers in 2013. He’s been cancer-free since 2014. El Moussa married another real estate reality star Heather Rae Young from Selling Sunset in 2021. El Moussa continues to host Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa on HGTV.

Flip or Flop spawned seven spin-offs, each hosted by a couple in their respective cities. According to a statement from the network on Entertainment Tonight, more than 90 million viewers watched the series flip and flop houses since its premiere in 2013.