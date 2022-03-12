Girls5Eva Is Back B4 U Know It! (May 5th)

On Saturday’s Girls5eva SXSW panel, Peacock announced that the girl group series will be returning for season two on May 5, releasing three episodes at launch followed by weekly releases. The girls battle all relatable pop star problems in the newly released clip: promotion for their new album, performance hiccups, and knee replacements. The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps are former 1990s girl group singers reuniting for one last chance at stardom. Creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino maintained the spirit of the show in her statement about the upcoming season. “Season 2 of ‘Girls5eva’ answers the simple question: What would happen if ‘Girls5eva’ was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.” In a time where 2000’s pop groups are making their way back to our screens, let the comeback tour go on 5eva!

