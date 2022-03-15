Grammy darlings Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

The Grammys announced the first slate of performers for the upcoming ceremony in Las Vegas — and so far, the Recording Academy is betting on the odds-on favorites. Billie Eilish is set to return to the Grammys stage for a third year in a row, after winning her second consecutive Record of the Year trophy in 2021 and earning a further seven nods this year. Also back for a third year is Brandi Carlile, nominated six times this year. And Lil Nas X, who last took the Grammys stage in 2020, is back on the heels of his five nominations with help from Jack Harlow (who shares their Best Melodic Rap Performance nom for “Industry Baby”). BTS is also back for a third appearance in three years, after taking the stage for the first time to perform “Old Town Road” in 2020 and returning solo in 2021.

When it comes to new blood, one was a safe bet: Olivia Rodrigo, nominated seven times this year, including in all four general categories off the strength of “drivers license” and Sour. The Academy will also welcome Brothers Osborne, a perennial favorite in the country categories. More performers will be announced ahead of the Grammys on April 3. Will 11-time nominee Jon Batiste get time off from his busy Late Show schedule for a weekend in Vegas?