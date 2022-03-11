Grimes and Chelsea Manning’s Random Reported Relationship Leaked

World Princesses, part III. Photo: Getty Images

In the next new installment of the Grimes Chronicles: She’s now reportedly dating the former U.S. soldier and infamous whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Take that with a grain of salt or at least a strong allegedly. Gawker first alluded to the news in a blind item Thursday, wondering, “Which space witch with a hidden baby is dating a hacker extraordinaire?” Gee, we do wonder! “Page Six” got the exclusive confirmation Friday, reporting that Manning had moved in with Grimes (born Claire Boucher, a.k.a. c) post-breakup in Austin. “They’re getting serious,” a source told the outlet. “They U-Hauled it.”

“Page Six” goes on to note the pair developed a rapport over Twitter with Manning “vouch”-ing for Grimes’s claims and Grimes saying she’s taking Manning’s “word as final these days.” So is a power sacrifice in the cards for this couple? What does Manning think about AI and communism? And most importantly, what does Azealia Banks know?