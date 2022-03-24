One of the Instagays From The Other Two Is Starring in a TV Show for Grindr

This may sound like an entertainment-industry-satire story line from The Other Two, but we’re only stating facts here. Jimmy Fowlie is an actor, best known as one of the Instagays who Cary meets in The Other Two (Cameron Colby, the one who moved upstate to become a house flipper). And Fowlie is now starring in the first TV series from Grindr, the gay hookup app. Call it another pivot? Fowlie, who you may also know as an influencer from Search Party season five, plays the lead in Bridesman, a gay man who wants to stop his best friend’s wedding after being tapped as a bridesmaid for it. The trailer is full of sex jokes, screams, and general cattiness, which is all to say the show knows its audience! The six-episode series is set to be rolled out on Grindr beginning April 1 and continuing through the weekend. And if you don’t want to enter the fray of Grindr, don’t worry — the whole thing hits YouTube April 4.

