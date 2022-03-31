Harry’s House Looks Pretty Empty in the ‘As It Was’ Visual

Welcome to Harry’s House, make yourself at home. There’s more than enough room to, anyway, based on the music video for Harry Styles’s new single, “As It Was.” For much of the artsy video, which runs for less than three minutes, Styles is twirling around on his own in a red sequined jumpsuit that matches his nails. He begins the video with a companion, a woman in a blue jumpsuit, but she’s constantly being pulled away from him. “In this world, it’s just us / You know it’s not the same as it was,” he sings. The song is the first taste of Styles’s third album, out on May 20. He announced the song with a theatrical trailer earlier this month — his latest endeavor into cinema following a role in the 2021 Marvel movie The Eternals and top billing in girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s upcoming Don’t Worry, Darling. Catch Harry out of the house in a few weeks when he headlines Coachella and gives some Harry’s House material a live debut.

