No, this isn’t One Direction fanfiction. Harry Styles is inviting you to his house. Harry’s House, that is. The pop star announced his third album with a theatrical 40-second trailer after previously teasing it on social media. The trailer finds Styles on his actor shit (remember, he is starring in Don’t Worry Darling and dating Olivia Wilde), stepping onto a stage as a set piece of a house is raised above him. No sign of the singer-songwriter’s actual house, though, so let your imagination run wild: How many bedrooms? Does he prefer modern or antique touches? (Or, well, you could just check out the New York Post’s writeup of Styles and Wilde’s “L.A. love nest,” complete with a music room and a pool.) Anyway, we’ll likely find out what Harry’s House actually means next month, when Styles headlines Coachella on April 15 and 22. The album is set to follow a month later on May 20. For now, let a boy dream about going home with a handsome pop star.

