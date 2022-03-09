HBO Max Is Giving the Penguin a ‘Scarface-Like’ Origin Story

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures

Because not every single Batman villain origin story can be about the Joker or that one Lady Joker with the Betty Boop voice, HBO Max is developing a series about the origins of the Penguin. Deadline reports that the series is in early stages and is being executive-produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, which is just a perfectly emo fit for the dapper DC villain who’s just one remake away from going full Tumblr sexyman. Apparently, the Penguin series is being characterized by Deadline as “Scarface-like.” Because when you think of a guy so tubby and fancy-dressing that he gets nicknamed “The Penguin,” you think Tony Montana. Colin Farrell is set to continue as the Penguin under Reeves’ stewardship. Traditionally Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot (or “Oz” as both Reeves and Farrell insist on calling him in the press release) starts off a semi-legitimate businessman, but eventually escalates into full-on themed crime sprees. Insert ice puns here.

This post has been updated throughout.