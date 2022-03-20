HBO Max’s Harley Quinn Is Getting a Spinoff

Photo: HBO Max

Fans (especially of the wlw variety) have been waiting for Harley Quinn season three for two years. Season two ended with Harley and Ivy driving into the sunset (and away from Ivy’s wedding), an official canon-compliant couple. Speaking at SXSW (and reported by the Mary Sue), the creative staff of the HBO Max series leaked details about new castings, cameos, and a spinoff. Noonan’s will feature everyone’s un-favorite also-ran supervillain Kite Man. After getting left at the altar, Frasier Crane-style, KM will purchase the famous DC villains bar and turn it into his own personal Cheers. “We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode,” said series co-creator Patrick Schumacker, “but after that we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane.” The series is still in development, but Kite Man’s voice actor is stoked. “I’ve dreamed of a spinoff since I was a little boy,” Matt Oberg tweeted. “This one would be amazing.”

Schumacker also dropped some big name voice cast for Harley Quinn season three. James Gunn is appearing as himself, directing an in-universe biopic about Thomas Wayne, a.k.a. Batman’s dad. Thomas usually gets depicted as an altruistic rich fella gunned down in his prime, but The Batman has created room for less ethical, more scumbag-y interpretations. Season three will also feature What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén as Dick Grayson/Nightwing. Harley Quinn has already featured Damian Wayne’s version fo Nightwing, so it makes sense that yet another one of Batman’s sidekicks should make an appearance.