Larry David Curbs HBO Documentary on His Life

Larry David in The Larry David Story. Photo: HBO

You’re going to have to curb your enthusiasm for HBO’s upcoming Larry David documentary. The two-part doc The Larry David Story, which was set to premiere Tuesday, has been postponed. In a tweet, HBO wrote, “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience” — “it” apparently being the career-spanning interview featured in the documentary. Puck reports that the Seinfeld writer “didn’t love” the finished doc, which has “been shelved indefinitely” in its current state. Per the outlet, David agreed to the interview with his friend Larry Charles before he knew the documentary would air on HBO. But the move to pull reportedly came the day before its premiere, after the network released a trailer for The Larry David Story in mid-February. David has his own ties to HBO, which is home to his long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, about a fictionalized version of himself. Watch out for next season’s documentary plot.