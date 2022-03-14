Amok, Amok, Hocus Pocus 2 Manifests Into Existence

Photo: Disney

Now do The Family Stone next. The cauldron of nostalgia has willed a Hocus Pocus sequel into production at Disney+, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the fabulously wicked Sanderson sisters. Hocus Pocus 2, which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original that has since cemented itself in the Halloween canon, will follow what happens when three young women “accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” What, like grimoire cryptocurrency?

This post has been updated throughout.