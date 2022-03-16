Jack Harlow Is Too Horny Right Now

Famously white, Jack Harlow. Photo: Michael Tullberg/WireImage

Jack Harlow announced a new album on March 16, called Come Home the Kids Miss You and out May 6. He was also recently cast as the lead in a remake of White Men Can’t Jump (given that he is, famously, white). But in a new Rolling Stone cover story, Harlow really just wants to talk about sex. The story kicks off with Harlow — whom the magazine calls “a leading Gen-Z sex symbol” — reminiscing about “fuckin’ against a tree over on the side of the river” in a favorite park in Louisville and only escalates from there. Also back in Louisville? Harlow’s friend Ciera, who said Harlow had “a major role” in her transitioning from identifying as a lesbian to dating men. “He looks like the girls that I date!” she remembered saying at the time.

And don’t let that title fool you — it sounds like this is about to be one horny album too. One song, called “Blade of Grass,” reportedly opens with the lines, “Like a blade of grass wants sunlight / I just want that ass.” (In album news unrelated to sex, the rapper also teased conversations with Dolly Parton’s team, saying he wants “to put her on some hard shit.”) As Harlow put it, “I am poetic, but I want some ass.” Sorry, but that’s … kind of a bar!