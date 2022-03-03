Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Jackie Avant, Wife of Music Exec Clarence Avent

Photo: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, 30-year-old Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty to the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant when he broke into her and husband music executive Clarence Avant’s home last December. During his plea, he admitted to breaking and enterting, using an “assault long barrel pistol” on Avant and a security guard, the latter was not injured. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, he faces up to 170 years to life in prison for first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of first-degree residential burglary with a person present. “This crime continues to shock the conscience. Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “In this case, the defendant is facing 170 years to life in prison and is ineligible for elderly parole. Our Bureau of Victim Services will continue to be in contact with the family and their representatives to offer trauma-informed services.” Maynor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30 in Los Angeles County.