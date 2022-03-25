James Bond Is a Game Show Now

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions

For those of you who watched James Bond rev a motorcycle from the cobblestoned steps of Matera to the top of a building in No Time to Die and thought, Yeah, I could do that, Prime Video is casting for its new James Bond–inspired game show. 007’s Road to a Million is a reality series marketed as a race around the world. It will take place at historic locations scooped from seminal Bond films, meaning the Icelandic glaciers from Die Another Day and Florida’s Seven Mile Bridge from License to Kill are all fair game. Contestants will compete for a cash prize of 1 million pounds, or $1.3 million. Although passing physical obstacles will be a major component, ideal contestants must also demonstrate their intelligence by answering questions correctly to qualify for the next round.

The series will consist of eight parts, all produced by Britain’s 72 Films, along with MGM, Barbara Broccoli, and Michael G. Wilson. Prime Video has been developing the project for the last four years, with its efforts coming to fruition when production begins later this year. Daniel Craig wrapped up his tenure as James Bond in 2021 with No Time to Die, meaning the franchise will be seeking another secret agent with coiffed hair to take his place. In the meantime, we’ll have to enjoy watching reality contestants participate in Wipeout: The James Bond Edition.