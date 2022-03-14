Jane Campion Learns the Power of the Milkshake Duck

Venus Williams and Jane Campion. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by TBS/YouTube and Getty Images

To be a Twitter main character is to play with fire. To be a Twitter main character during awards season is to frolic in hell’s own lava. In the lead-up to the Oscars, fans and press always cast their heroes and villains like some sort of Avengers: Endgame cringe-edit. But it’s rare that one of these players has as wild of a heel turn as Jane Campion this past weekend. Over the course of 24 hours, the Power of the Dog director raised her goodwill up only to slaughter it, like a cattle rancher for trending sound bites.

On Saturday’s Directors Guild Awards red carpet, Campion was asked to comment on Sam Elliott’s home of phobic response to her queer Western. She gave the quote of the night when she answered, “He was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy. He’s an actor.” It was a hilarious moment; the clip was shared thousands of times; and the cherry on top was Campion winning the biggest award of the night. All in all, a good Twitter showing.

Jane Campion responds to Sam Elliott's #ThePowerOfTheDog comments: "I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range. I think it's a little bit sexist." https://t.co/I32wQ8lCiF pic.twitter.com/Tftq4AoXCy — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2022

But then came the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, and with them, another Best Director win. This could have been another high point in her hot streak, but Campion’s acceptance speech took a turn when she had to make it about the white woman oppression Olympics. Campion begins her speech by saying, “Venus and Serena, what an honor to be in the room with you,” and joking about her tennis elbow. Cute! But she follows it up with, “Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys …” Campion pauses for laughter but it’s pretty freaking sparse, “… like I have to.” The camera cuts to Venus giving a wince for the ages. The audience, including Serena, breaks into applause and cheers at this point, but Venus’s expression is volumes louder.

Jane, are you not aware of the obstacles and constant racism Serena and Venus Williams have faced as Black women from a non-wealthy background in the world of tennis? Because there’s a two-and-a-half-hour movie out that will walk you through the whole thing.

To make matters whatever-the-opposite-of-better is, Venus had to put up with this after the ceremony, bearing the onus of being a “good sport”:

Venus Williams and Jane Campion dancing after Critics Choice… pic.twitter.com/L8hYwBVaQ1 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 14, 2022

With the Oscars two weeks away, all in all it was a very inopportune time for such Milkshake Duckery. You know who would have never pulled a stunt like that? Bronco Henry.