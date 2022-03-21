Bennifer. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a $50 million house in escrow — no, not the mansion where Affleck harvested snails while getting cucked by Ana de Armas in Deep Water. According to TMZ, the estate features multiple kitchens, a theater, and ten bedrooms that will allow their family of five kids to meld into one big Bennifer clan. If they really want to family blend, the Bel-Air house has enough room for all the kids plus J.Lo and Affleck’s four ex-spouses. After 19 years, several breakups with other people, and an ass-smooch heard round the world, Lopez and Affleck have sealed their relationship reunion with this hefty purchase. The couple’s new home also boasts a whopping 17 bathrooms, which seems like a surefire way to get Parasite-d by Matt Damon — the couple’s biggest and most outspoken fan. He could flit from bathroom to bathroom on the 20,000-square-foot property in perpetuity while they vacation in the Mediterranean — at least until he finds Leah Remini already dwelling in the basement.