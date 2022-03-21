Jerrod Carmichael is shooting for radical honesty in the teaser for his upcoming comedy special, Rothaniel. “I’m trying to be very honest,” he says, “because my whole life was shrouded in secrets. And I figured the only route I had to try was the truth. So I’m saying everything. Here’s everything.” When you hear the audience response and when you see Carmichael take a seat onstage, you get a sense of just how intimate this set was, filmed in February at Greenwich Village’s Blue Note Jazz Club. This will be his first stand-up special since 2017’s Jerrod Carmichael: 8, which we picked as our best stand-up-comedy special of the whole decade. Like 8, Rothaniel is also directed by Bo Burnham. It premieres April 1 (not a prank) at 9 p.m. on HBO.

