Jessica Chastain Might Be Skipping the Oscars Red Carpet

Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

The eyes of Jessica Chastain will be on The Eyes of Tammy Faye makeup team at the 2022 Oscars, even if she has to miss out on the photo op of the night. “I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called,” she told The Next Best Picture podcast. “And if that means I’m not doing press on the red carpet for ABC or whatever it is, then so be it. The most important thing for me is to honor the incredible artisans who work in our industry.” The Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which The Eyes of Tammy Faye is nominated for, is one of eight awards that the Academy decided will be presented an hour before the ceremony this year. There will undoubtedly be some people missing from the audience as these categories are honored, given that the red-carpet show will be happening outside right around then. “So much attention is on the actors, right,” Chastain said on the podcast. “We’re like the face in some way, because you go to a movie and you see us. But a lot of people don’t understand how beyond an actor a performance is.” Good thing the Academy made an award based on fan votes this year.