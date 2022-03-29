Julia Fox on Her Upcoming Book: It’s Not a Memoir, But It Is a ‘Masterpiece’

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Julia Fox is writing again… and no, it’s not another blog post about Ye. (Juliye is over, remember?) Instead, Fox has announced that she’s working on a book. At the Oscars afterparty on Sunday, while the world was still recovering from The Slap, the Uncut Gems actress and her eyeliner told Variety that the book in question is a dream project of hers. “I don’t wanna give too much of it away ‘cause I’m very superstitious, so I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished,” she said. “But it’s so far a masterpiece, if I do say so myself.” When asked if the project was fiction or a memoir, Fox replied that the book did start off as a memoir. “But now it’s just like my first book, you know?” she said vaguely. “So yeah. That’ll be coming out soon.” That’s as specific as she got about the release date, and she didn’t share any information about a title. Still, the 33-second interview clip does confirm at least one thing for us: She should definitely narrate the audiobook of whatever this turns out to be.

