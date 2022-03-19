Ye Isn’t Allowed to Perform at the 2022 Grammys

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Ye’s, also known as Kanye West, online behavior is preventing him from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards. According to Variety, Ye’s rep confirmed that he would not be allowed to perform at this year’s awards show due to his ‘concerning’ Instagram posts. Ye was not included in the original performance line-up, but he is nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year. Rapper and “Easy” collaborator The Game shared his thoughts on Ye’s absence from the Grammys in April. “The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull [Kanye West] from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming,” wrote the rapper on Instagram. “Could be because [Trevor Noah] is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions….” The Game references a viral The Daily Show segment where host Trevor Noah describes the harassment women face from their exes when they try to leave a relationship.

Earlier this week, Ye was banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours due to “violating Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying.” He has published many IG posts about his separation from ex Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Kardashian has spoken about Ye’s Instagram presence, criticizing his narrative that he is not allowed to see his children and his feelings on Davidson, who he refers to as “Skete.” “Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” commented Kardashian on Ye’s now-deleted Instagram post. Ye currently does not have any posts on his Instagram, except for a few reels and videos from last November.