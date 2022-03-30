Kate Berlant and John Early to Murder You With Laughter in Sketch-Comedy Special

Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kate Berlant and John Early, the mommy and daddy of comedy, or the darling little babies of comedy, depending on where you were in life when you first watched “Paris,” are finally making a one-hour special together. Variety reports that the sketch-comedy special, Would It Kill You to Laugh?, will feature the duo “playing exaggerated versions of themselves as they reunite after suffering a public falling-out many years earlier” as well as some other characters. The special’s one guest who has already been announced? Meredith Vieira, obviously. The special will stream on Peacock this summer, and it will be directed by their 555 collaborator Andrew DeYoung. A24 will produce because Berlant and Early aren’t regular comedians — they’re cool, sexy, aesthetically-minded comedians.