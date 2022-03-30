Don’t Worry, The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Keeping Its Name

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson put one of the finishing touches on her divorce and filed to change her legal name from Kelly Blackstock to Kelly Brianne back in February, using her middle name as her new last name. (Presumably Miss Independent wasn’t an option.) Now she’s officially Kelly Brianne, People reports, just weeks after finalizing her split from former manager Brandon Blackstock (and officially reclaiming her ranch). But wait, you may be wondering, what happens to the six-time Emmy–winning talk show that regularly draws more than a million viewers bearing her name? Don’t worry — you won’t have to start calling it The Kelly Brianne Show. A publicist for The Kelly Clarkson Show told Vulture the show will keep its name.

It’s not just because the name is already on all the sets and marketing materials. Kelly herself told People last week that the name change was just a formality of her divorce and assured us she’s “still Kelly Clarkson.” I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point,” she added. “I’m 20 years in!” Thank God, because as much as we didn’t want to admit it, Kelly Brianne doesn’t have quite the same ring.