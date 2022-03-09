Kelly Clarkson Settles Divorce, Finally Gets Her Ranch Back

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Kelly Clarkson can finally break away from her ex-husband. The star — soon to be Kelly Brianne, legally — settled her divorce with former manager Brandon Blackstock, the Blast reported. And as part of that deal, Blackstock is set to leave the couple’s Montana ranch, which was granted to Clarkson in the divorce. If you somehow haven’t been waiting on the fate of this ranch with bated breath, Blackstock had been living there since the split, saying he wanted to leave the music industry for a full-time ranching career. (Surely the fraud allegations didn’t help.) But Clarkson got the ranch thanks to the couple’s prenup and at one point even sought to have Blackstock evicted from it. Since then, he was granted a 5 percent share of the $17.75 million property. Now, per the Blast, Blackstock is now set to live at the ranch until June, when he’ll have to move out — and in the meantime, he’ll have to pay Clarkson $2,000 a month (a steal when it comes to rent these days).

As for the bigger numbers, Clarkson is set to continue paying $45,601 per month in child support. Her initial $150,000 per month in spousal support is getting cut down to $115,000, through January 31, 2024. She’s also set to pay him a onetime $1,326,161. But in exchange, Clarkson gets the ranch, a reported second Montana property, a house in Toluca Lake, California, the couple’s pets, multiple cars, a baby grand piano, and a flight simulator. Blackstock, meanwhile, gets the cattle and other animals from the ranch, along with some ranching vehicles, as a little nest egg for his future ranching career. The couple will share custody of their two children, 7 and 5, although they’ll live with Clarkson in California.