Kim Kardashian Officially Drops ‘West,’ Is Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is officially single. Well, legally at least.

Kardashian’s newfound freedom came Wednesday, March 2, after a Los Angeles judge granted the reality star’s request to terminate her marital status from Ye, Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon reported.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, in February 2021, following months of speculation about their marital status. The ex-couple married in May 2014 after dating for two years and share four kids: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 21-month-old Psalm.

Prior to Kardashian’s divorce filing, Ye’s botched 2020 presidential campaign reportedly put pressure on their relationship. The strain reached its peak when Ye shared private details of their life while campaigning, such as the fact that they allegedly weighed getting an abortion.

Kardashian responded at the time with a rare public comment about Ye’s mental health, in which she asked for “compassion and empathy.” He ultimately did not go to her 40th-birthday island bash several weeks before the 2020 election, but he did send her a hologram of her deceased father, Robert Kardashian.

Since their split was announced, Ye has been on a campaign to win Kardashian back, in ways that pretty much guaranteed she would run even farther. Ye posted a video to Instagram on November 24 with the caption “Thanksgiving Prayer,” expressing his desire for a reconciliation.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Ye said.

Kardashian made clear a few weeks later that this would absolutely not happen. “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” Kardashian said in a filing reported by the New York Post. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

Kardashian “has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated,” the court documents also said, per the Post. “Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

There is still unfinished legal business relating to their split, though. Kardashian had asked to be declared officially single while she and Ye continue to hash out child-custody and property issues. So while Kardashian and Ye are no longer married, there are still many details of their complicated separation yet to be decided. Time for a celebratory ferry ride!