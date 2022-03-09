Pete Davidson Hasn’t Filmed Anything for The Kardashians … Yet

Future The Kardashians guest star (left) and former Saturday Night Live host. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Now that she has a new venture to promote, Kim Kardashian finally spoke publicly about her relationship with Pete Davidson … and his relationship to her upcoming unscripted Hulu series, The Kardashians. “I have not filmed with him,” Kardashian told Variety. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.” Because he mostly films Saturday Night Live and Smartwater commercials, not reality TV. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” she added. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.” We hope Kardashian’s hinting at a future Skims ad starring Davidson modeling shapewear.

Kardashian clarified that the show will touch on how she and Davidson “met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know” and said she is “open to talking” about it. Kanye West will appear in the series, having filmed scenes prior to his Instagram harassment era. The upcoming unscripted series is sold as more refined, evolved, and “documentary style” than Keeping Up With the Kardashians with the only explicit example being the use of drone footage for establishing shots. To give you a sense of how rich the new series will be, elsewhere in the interview Kardashian went full mask-off Mr. Burns, telling “women in business,” “Get your f- - -king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Okay, flop, how about putting this energy toward passing the bar?